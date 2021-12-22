New travel restrictions as of January 1st 2022 for entry to St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

~ Colombia will not accept unvaccinated persons for treatment.~

PHILIPSBURG:----

Travel requirements scheduled to change as of January 1st, 2022; applicable for persons 18 years and up **

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Omar Ottley hereby informs the public that, given the rapid worldwide spread of the Omicron variant, Sint Maarten will be implementing various protective measures.

With Omicron fast becoming the dominant variant in numerous countries, the following changes to Sint Maarten's entry protocols will go into effect from Saturday, January 1st, 2022 for all incoming travelers to Sint Maarten.

Unvaccinated persons will require ...



...



