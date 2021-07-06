New Vacancy Opportunity at DCNA Secretariat- Increasing Fundraising Capacity for Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity | SMN NEWS

This last year has provided a number of challenges for the Protected Area Management Organizations of the Dutch Caribbean. These parks have not only had to withstand increased pressures of climate change and deteriorating environmental conditions but also the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The severely underfunded parks almost did not survive the COVID crisis. The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) is looking to hire a staff member, generously funded by BirdLife Netherlands, to focus on increasing fundraising capacity for Dutch Caribbean biodiversity conservation. The protection of natural areas is crucial for the sustainable economic development of the islands ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38006-new-vacancy-opportunity-at-dcna-secretariat-increasing-fundraising-capacity-for-dutch-caribbean-biodiversity.html