New Years message from the Minister of VROMI. | SMN NEWS

Greetings to the people of Sint Maarten at home and abroad.

As 2022 has come to an end, and we embrace 2023, on behalf of the Ministry of VROMI, I wish you all a Happy New Year.

As Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure, it is with gratitude that I look back at the past year and celebrate the strides that this ministry has made.

We made significant progress in areas such as implementing cost-cutting measures, the establishment of the Spatial Development Strategy 2030, the Nature Policy Plan 2021-2025, the protection of sea turtles, and the increase ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42105-new-years-message-from-the-minister-of-vromi.html