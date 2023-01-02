New Year’s resolution: Start 2023 with a visit to the Sint Maarten Library. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Secure your access to the Sint Maarten Library now 2023 is still fresh, and before you start to get into a new routine. Visit the library to become a cardholder or renew your library card for another year and receive a new and fancy library card. The card gives you access to our book collections, the books collection of the National Library of the Netherlands, and the digital library of the Caribbean. It allows you to have access to resources and is an extra opportunity for your children to enhance their reading skills and their knowledge.

