News Release Obituary Raymond “Big Ray” Helligar, workers’ rights advocate, businessman, poet dies at 73 – by Lasana M. Sekou | SMN NEWS

RAMBAUD, St. Martin:—Spoken word artist Raymond Helligar passed away in hospital in Guadeloupe on June 21, 2021. He was 73.

He leaves his beloved wife Joyce Helligar and a host of family members. He also leaves several friends, colleagues, and admirers throughout the island of St. Martin and in Guadeloupe.

Raymond Helligar, popularly known as “Big Ray,” hailed from Colom¬bier, one of the island’s traditional villages, well known for its fertile valley land, guavaberry harvests, and arrowroot work songs.

Following his CEG (1963) schooling in Marigot, Helligar attended the Lycée Général et Technologique de Baim¬bridge in Guadeloupe, where he graduated ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38005-news-release-obituary-raymond-big-ray-helligar-workers-rights-advocate-businessman-poet-dies-at-73-by-lasana-m-sekou.html