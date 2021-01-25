NIA’ black box series off to a great start. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The National Institute of Arts successfully launched their Black Box Series on Saturday, January 16 with Episode 1 entitled “Androgyny” curated by Jonathan van Arneman with work by artists Dashaun Prince and Kiara Vanterpool, preceded with a cameo introduction by the NIA dance company. These are bi-weekly shows (every 2 weeks) with different themes and art forms from residents and invited curators.

The audience gets to experience whatever theme the curator has in store for them followed by a talkback session where they can ask questions about the contents of the show.

Episode 1 explored the androgynous tales of ...



