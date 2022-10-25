NIA’s Princesses Program October 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The National Institute of Arts (NIA) started the new school year the last week of August with the third annual collaboration between the Bronxville Ballet NOT FOR SALE, director Ana Dimas and Arts Saves Lives’ director Nicole de Weever. Director of NIA, Arlene Halley, is very humbled that these prominent ladies have selected NIA for their 3rd annual contribution to the Princesses Program. In the last 3 years, they have sponsored the classes for 70 first-time ballerinas, between the ages of 3 and 9 years old, to take ballet class once a week at no cost inclusive of each ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41619-nia-s-princesses-program-october-2022.html