Nightlife Entertainment Businesses Can Stay Open Until 3:00 AM as of Friday Night. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A ministerial decree regulating the opening times of nightlife entertainment businesses until 3:00 AM will be signed on Friday, November 5, and published on said date.



As of Friday night, nightlife entertainment businesses can stay open until 3:00 AM in the morning, subject to the business license.



Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence said on Wednesday that based on his collaboration with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour (Minister of VSA), in reviewing the current COVID-19 trend and trajectory, the decision was taken to extend the opening hours of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38982-nightlife-entertainment-businesses-can-stay-open-until-3-00-am-as-of-friday-night.html