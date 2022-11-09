NIPA and OCW-CG sign SLA for Hospitality Initiative on Saba and Sint Eustatius. | SMN NEWS

~The communities in Saba and Sint Eustatius now have the opportunity to further develop in the hospitality sector~

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, November 4, 2022, the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science in Caribbean Netherlands (OCW-CG), signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) for a Hospitality Initiative program, offering persons already working in the hospitality sector, the opportunity to receive their certification in the hospitality sector on the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius. Hospitality Skills Certification, Guest Service Gold, and Certified Hospitality Instructor all form part of the program offered effective November 7, ...



