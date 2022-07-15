NIPA – Come in as guests. Leave as family. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) has recently onboarded Hospitality Consultant, Ms. Anuska Brown, in its effort to give back to the community of St. Maarten with the introduction of our new Culinary Arts Level 4 and Hospitality and Tourism Management programs which will aim to start at the new

the academic year 2022-2023.

Ms. Brown, a well-known Hospitality Instructor, was responsible for the implementation of the Cook and Hospitality Level 1 programs when NIPA first opened

its doors back in 2014. With over 30+ years of experience in the Hospitality sector, Ms. Brown is now offering to give back to ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40883-nipa-come-in-as-guests-leave-as-family.html