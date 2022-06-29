NIPA introduces several high-level programs for the academic year 2021-2022. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) has once again made a positive stride in its effort to give back to the community of St. Maarten with the introduction of several new high-level programs at the start of the new academic year 2021-2022.

Besides the offering of level 1 and 2 programs, such as Cook on level 2 and ICT on level 2, we can proudly announce that we are now also offering Culinary Arts on level 4 and ICT Networking on level 4.

With the help of the Validation Committee, which has been established by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40757-nipa-introduces-several-high-level-programs-for-the-academic-year-2021-2022.html