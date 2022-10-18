NIPA pays out vacation allowance in full. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The NIPA Supervisory Board of Directors herewith informs that the total vacation allowance ( 6%), has been disbursed to the employees.

We take this opportunity to again thank the team for their commitment and perseverance during a tumultuous time, brought on by the pandemic caused by COVID-19, and the ensuing unilateral cost-cutting measures levied by the Dutch Kingdom.

Notwithstanding, our team never faltered or wavered!

WHAT'S NEXT?

On the heels of the economic impact and the rising cost of living, the NIPA Supervisory Board of Directors will immediately commence with the assessment of the function book, job descriptions, and ...



...



