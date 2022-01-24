No additional fees being charged by WIB for interbank transfers; system glitch being investigated. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Windward Islands Bank hereby informs its customers that it is investigating a glitch in its transfer system, which is causing additional charges/fees when processing transactions. This glitch was identified as clients began processing transactions on CBCS’ new payment platform.

The Bank assures its customers and the general public that no additional charges/fees are being included by WIB for interbank transfers.

The Bank is working assiduously to correct this glitch and will ensure all corrections are made to any accounts affected.

Clients who may have been affected can contact customer.support@wib-bank.net or call 546-2942.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39533-no-additional-fees-being-charged-by-wib-for-interbank-transfers-system-glitch-being-investigated.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39533-no-additional-fees-being-charged-by-wib-for-interbank-transfers-system-glitch-being-investigated.html