No audit on GEBE’s IT system over the years. | SMN NEWS

~ Seven Seas does not pay the fuel clause.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran told members of parliament on Friday during the question hour that GEBE Internal Audit Department is not equipped to conduct an audit of the IT Department of NV GEBE and that the company would have to outsource such a task.

It should be noted that Sharine Daniel has headed the Internal Audit Department of NV GEBE for close to 12 years and only now since the company’s servers were hacked by the black byte ransomware, Daniel has said that her department is not ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40610-no-audit-on-gebe-s-it-system-over-the-years.html