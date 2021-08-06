No border closure between Dutch- and French sides ( Fake News). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The border between the Dutch- and French sides of the island will not be closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Any information circulating to the contrary in the community is misinformation and should be disregarded.

The French side has implemented a curfew as of August 5, from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am. There is no curfew on the Dutch side, however, all businesses must close at 2:00 am. Gatherings in public places are banned.

Due to the pandemic residents are asked to take all precautions to halt the further spread of the virus.

