~ Company had no cybersecurity insurance in place.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran confirmed on Wednesday that there is no fixed date as to when government-owned company NV GEBE will reopen its doors since the company servers were hacked on March 17th, 2002.

Almost two months since the hacking Doran said no one is held responsible for not securing the company's data and servers since the investigation is still ongoing. The Minister was quizzed on the situation of the government-owned company by various reporters. He also confirmed that NV GEBE did not have cybersecurity insurance in place.



...



