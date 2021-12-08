No information forthcoming on Lance Thomas’s Death. | SMN NEWS

~ Minister of Justice and VSA have no information on questionable death of Mental Health Patient.~

PHILIPSBURG:---- The investigation surrounding the death of Mental Health patient Lance Thomas has become a public secret even though the Landsrecherche conducted an investigation. Minister of Justice Anna Richardson said in response to questions on Wednesday that as the Minister of Justice she does not interfere or meddle in the investigations, she said the Prosecutor told her that they would inform the bereaved family of Lance Thomas on the outcome of the investigation. Richardson said she does not know if that was done ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39244-no-information-forthcoming-on-lance-thomas-s-death.html