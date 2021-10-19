No SER policy-brief on dump. | SMN NEWS

HARBOUR VIEW:--- The article released on Sunday, October 17th, 2021 by St. Maarten News entitled “SER policy-brief about dump: Turn Pond Island into a residential area” was not issued by the Social Economic Council (SER) and does not express the viewpoints of the institution. The title of the article “SER policy-brief about dump” is misleading as the SER has not issued advice on the topic mentioned within the article. The SER distances itself from the article published by St. Maarten News.

The article discusses the document entitled “Relocating “The Dump” Inhabitants: Resettlement or Displacement? Policy Brief”, which was submitted as ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38821-no-ser-policy-brief-on-dump.html