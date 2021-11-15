No stamping of vehicles during the ends of the year until 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In order to provide a more effective service to the community of St. Maarten, the Traffic Department of the KPSM has taken the decision to inform the general public at an early stage about the stamping of vehicles for export.

Through this, the Traffic Department of the KPSM wants to inform the community of St. Maarten that during the upcoming vacation season there will be no more stamping of documents for vehicles to be exported.

Stamping and inspection will take place until December 22, 2021. That will be the last day of the year for the stamping of documents ...



