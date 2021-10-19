Not advancing US Pre-Clearance is a huge error. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- “It is truly remarkable how the people of St. Maarten had to be subjected to media reports of another groundbreaking ceremony at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) without a single mention of US Pre-Clearance,” remarked Stuart Johnson former Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication (TEATT).

“When last has the committee for US Pre-Clearance had a meeting? What is the vision and position of the NA/UP Coalition Government regarding US Pre-Clearance? Have the collective individual positions of the various supporting Members of Parliament (MPs) changed or what is their view now? Have there been any developments regarding ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38831-not-advancing-us-pre-clearance-is-a-huge-error.html