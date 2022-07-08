Notarial services for Saba, Statia restored. | SMN NEWS

SABA/STATIA:--- Notarial services for residents of St. Eustatius and Saba have been restored effective today, Friday 8 July 2022, with the virtual swearing-in of Mrs. Marcia Bouterse, LL.M, currently working in St. Maarten, as acting civil law notary.

Notarial and legal services have been a major challenge for St. Eustatius and Saba for the past several years. The travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic further adversely affected notarial services. The situation became acute when the notary in St. Maarten who handled clients from St. Eustatius and Saba indicated earlier this year that per July 1, 2022 services for ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40830-notarial-services-for-saba-statia-restored.html