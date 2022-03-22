Notary convicted for breach of secrecy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Court of First Instance on Sint Maarten has found notary M.M. guilty of breaching secrecy and has sentenced her for her actions in the case codenamed “Bangkok”.

The Court agreed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with the demand of the Prosecutor’s Office OM to levy a one-month suspended jail sentence with probation of two years on M.M. She is also sentenced to 80 hours of community service.

M.M. was brought before the Court for informing a suspect in the “Larimar” investigation about a request from the OM for information.

Information ordered by the OM in ...



