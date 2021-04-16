Notice postponement continuation CVSA meeting no 04. | SMN NEWS

We hereby inform you that the continuation of Committee of VSA meeting no. 04 which was scheduled to be held today Friday, April 16, 2021, at 14.00 hrs. with agenda point:

2. Discussion on issues regarding SZV switching pharmaceutical and medical

suppliers and issues regarding diabetes testing strips and distribution points

(IS/128/2020-2021 dated October 27, 2020)

This agenda point was requested by MP C.T. Emmanuel, MP C.A. Buncamper,

MP A.E. Arrindell

Has been postponed until further notice upon the request of the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor.



