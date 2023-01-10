Notification start of broadcasted meetings of Parliament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Parliament of Sint Maarten hereby notifies the public that it is currently in the process of upgrading its audio/video system (AV system) in the Parliament building in cooperation with the property owner. The purpose of this upgrade is to provide Members of Parliament, the public, and the media with an improved quality during the broadcast of Parliamentary deliberations.

The works which commenced in December 2022 are expected to be completed shortly, during which period the meeting hall of Parliament is inaccessible. Consequently, meetings of Parliament are scheduled to resume in the third week of January 2023.

