Notwithstanding a turbulent global landscape: Steady momentum in economic growth across the monetary union | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG –Curaçao’s real GDP growth accelerated from 4.2% in 2023 to 5.4% in 2024 while Sint Maarten’s growth slowed down from 3.8% in 2023 to 3.1% in 2024, according to the latest estimates in the December 2024 Economic Bulletin of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS). The developments over the first half of 2024 indicate that the accommodation & food service activities and construction sectors served as the main drivers of growth across the monetary union.

