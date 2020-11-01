November 17 is the deadline for applying for a fireworks license. | SMN NEWS

GREAT BAY (DCOMM):— Those who are interested in importing, transporting, selling, or having a firework show at year-end needs to apply at the Fire Department at least six weeks before the activity.

Those interested in applying for a Fireworks license for this year’s end celebrations should do so before November 17, 2020.

Permits are needed to carry out these fireworks-related activities and must be obtained from the Fire Department.

Applications must contain all the information as required by article 9 of the Fireworks Ordinance. For the fireworks import and transport licenses to a storage location on the Dutch side, you ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36050-november-17-is-the-deadline-for-applying-for-a-fireworks-license.html