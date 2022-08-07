November manifested as St. Maarten’s Culinary Month through “St. Maarten Flavors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association jointly announce November as St. Maarten’s Culinary Month through its initiative “St. Maarten Flavors”.

During the month of November, participating restaurants will design a special Prix fix menu of either 3 courses or one, highlighting their specialties. St. Maarten is known for offering an exquisite variety of culinary delights island-wide and is often referred to as the “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean”. Besides showcasing food specialties during the month of November, restaurants will implement additional activations to make the dining experience even more unique.

“The SHTA ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41021-november-manifested-as-st-maarten-s-culinary-month-through-st-maarten-flavors.html