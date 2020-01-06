NPOwer welcomes Cassandra Richardson as its new Non Profit Coordinator. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 6th Ms. Cassandra Richardson will follow up Melanie Choisy to become the NPOwer Project Coordinator. NPOwer was launched by Foresee Foundation at the end of 2018 with the financial support of the Dutch Disaster Fund.

NPOwer’s aim is to strengthen the capacity of local NGOs and forge more collaboration and communication through its online database network of active organizations. Through workshops, webinars, training, and lectures, NPOwer intends to empower St. Maarten’s organizations in their communal missions. Furthermore, with the NPOwer website databank and Community Service Facebook page, which shows all things NGOs and NPOs passionately do

