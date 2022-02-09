NRPB funding is not taxable. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Senior Tax Accountant Natasha Manuela-Gumbs Bsc CQA CRM, CLA of Prudential Tax Services and external Colombian educated Forensic Risk Management Specialist Terence Jandroep, after receiving several petitions by clients and colleagues in the Tax Consultancy field, to explain the NRPB funding taxability position due to the complaints about the New Taxable Income after receipt of the funding hereby outline the following explanations to the Sint Maarten Taxation Grey Zone:

TOT on NRPB funding:

No TOT is payable on the funding as the TOT obligations have a counterweight of rendered services or sales of products which is not the case ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39645-nrpb-funding-is-not-taxable.html