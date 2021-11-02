ODM: 21st Named Storm Wanda Remains Active. Continue to be Vigilant and Prepared. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- As the country counts down to the closure of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season which has less than four weeks to go, the 21st named storm that formed last week in the northern Atlantic Ocean and posing no threat to Sint Maarten, remains active in the middle of the ocean.



Wanda is the last on the regular list of storm names. With less than four weeks to go, Wanda might not be the last storm to form and therefore there is an auxiliary list of names that weather forecasters will utilize in the event another storm system was ...



