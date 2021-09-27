ODM: Additional Weather Systems Could Form, Remain Vigilant and Prepared. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Fire Chief/National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson from the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Monday, major Hurricane Sam will pass over 300 miles at its closest point northeast of Sint Maarten late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) and therefore poses no direct threat to the country.



Richardson reminds residents and the business community to continue to remain vigilant and prepared, as additional weather systems are forming in the Central Atlantic Ocean.



ODM along with the MDS will continue to monitor these weather systems as they progress.



