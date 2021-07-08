ODM advises Coastal Residents & Businesses to have plans in place for potential flooding. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):—The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Thursday that five named storm systems have formed up to July 7th including the first hurricane, Elsa. Elsa passed through the Caribbean last week causing considerable damage to some islands.

On Thursday, the Colorado State University (CSU) Tropical Weather & Climate Research released its third Atlantic seasonal hurricane activity forecast and has increased its forecast slightly and they continue to forecast an above-average 2021 season.

CSU says that: “Elsa’s development and intensification into a hurricane in the tropical Atlantic also typically portends an active season. We anticipate an above-normal probability for ...



