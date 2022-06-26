ODM advises residents to monitor media for Waste Haulage Company Schedules for Pre-Hurricane Clean-Up. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is calling on residents to monitor the print media for the pre-hurricane clean-up schedules of Waste Haulage Companies.



Hurricane forecasters have already indicated that the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will be a busy one.



The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) announced in early June about the pre-hurricane clean-up will be carried out by Waste Haulage Companies.



All construction work sites should be cleared of excess debris and hazardous materials in preparation for the hurricane season. Contractors are responsible for the clean-up of their worksites.



Homeowners ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40723-odm-advises-residents-to-monitor-media-for-waste-haulage-company-schedules-for-pre-hurricane-clean-up.html