ODM advises residents to start preparing for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Office of Disaster Management which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is calling on residents to start preparing for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.



The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science said in early April in its preliminary forecast, that the hurricane season will see above-normal activity.



The number of named storms forecasted by the CSU based on their April 7, 2022, forecast is 19 named storms; of which nine (9) could become hurricanes; and of those nine, four (4) could become major hurricanes of ...



...



