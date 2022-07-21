ODM calls on Boat Owners/Mariners to Review Hurricane Season Preparatory Plans. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is advising boat owners/mariners to review their hurricane preparatory plans, so they can be ready to take action in the event of a storm/hurricane threat to the country during the upcoming peak months of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season which is from mid-August to mid-October.



ODM is requesting mariners to make special preparations to stay with friends or in a hotel and not to remain on their vessel during the passing of a hurricane while moored in the Simpson Bay Lagoon or Oyster Pond.



ODM is also calling on the marine community ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40913-odm-calls-on-boat-owners-mariners-to-review-hurricane-season-preparatory-plans-2.html