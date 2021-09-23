ODM: Calls on Residents and Businesses to Closely Monitor Tropical Storm Sam. Recheck your Disaster Supply Kit. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The 18th -named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season Tropical Storm (TS) Sam, is expected to become the seventh hurricane of the season on Friday.



TS Sam is expected to become a major hurricane over the weekend. On Thursday according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), TS Sam was located over 1600 miles from the island.



The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is calling on residents and the business community to closely monitor weather reports from MDS and other Government related mediums with respect to the progress of TS Sam, and to continue to remain vigilant ...



