ODM: Hurricane Milton One for the Record Books. Advises Community to Remain Vigilant and Prepared. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson says Hurricane Milton is once again a reminder of how important it is to be prepared and not to wait for the last minute to take action.

Milton went from a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 5 within nine hours. This has been described by some meteorologists as, “…one of the most explosive rounds of intensification in recorded history.”

Record warm water temperatures also played a big role in facilitating this, meteorologists have reported.

“Being prepared is key, and that is why we also stress at the beginning of every hurricane season, that the community should have their disaster supply kit in place to cover them for about a maximum of seven days. Hurricane Milton showed once again how it can intensify into a catastrophic hurricane within a matter of hours. Always be prepared,” Richardson stressed.

Milton is the season’s second Category 5 hurricane. Richardson added that our thoughts and prayers are with Floridians who experienced the passing of Milton on Wednesday into Thursday as is passed through the Florida peninsula.

ODM is calling on residents and the business community to continue to remain vigilant and monitor local weather reports from the MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the country moves through the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

ODM calls on the community to double check their disaster supply kit which should be in place from the beginning of the hurricane season.

The disaster supply kit should have at least seven days of food and water. If you haven’t compiled such, the time to do so is now! Don’t wait for the last moment to be storm/hurricane ready.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are: Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, rely on forecasts that can be found at the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

