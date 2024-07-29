ODM: Remain Vigilant and Monitor MDS Weather Reports. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson is calling on residents and the business community to remain vigilant and monitor local weather reports from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ in connection with the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The next named storm will be called Debby. Forecasters anticipate an increase in tropical weather activity as weather conditions become more favorable for development.

The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring a weather system in the central Atlantic Ocean and gives this system a 50 percent chance for development as of Monday.

MDS is closely monitoring the area of disturbed weather and advises the public to be alert and monitor weather updates.

ODM calls on the community to double-check their disaster supply kit, which should have been in place since the beginning of the hurricane season.

The disaster supply kit should contain at least seven days of food and water. If you haven’t compiled one, the time to do so is now! Don’t wait for the last moment to be storm/hurricane ready.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and the resources you need to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane. There, you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide" and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Residents, visitors, business owners, and operators should know the difference between a watch and a warning.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when tropical storm conditions of sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible within a specified area within 48 hours; a Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions can be expected within 36 hours. Tropical storms do not have to reach hurricane strength to be deadly.

A Hurricane Watch means hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, with tropical-storm-force winds beginning within 48 hours; a hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, with tropical-storm-force winds beginning within 36 hours.

Listen to the Government Radio station—SXMGOV 107.9FM—for official information and news before, during, and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather-related news and information, as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), by going to the @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, rely on forecasts that can be found at the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

