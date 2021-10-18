ODM: Remain Vigilant and Prepared. Hurricane Season Not Yet Over. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Even though tropical storm activity has subsided during the past couple of weeks, that does not mean the hurricane season is over, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Monday.



There are still six weeks to go as the season runs through November 30.



Residents and businesses are advised to remain vigilant and prepared, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire Chief/National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, said on Monday.



The remaining storm name for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is Wanda.



Continue to monitor local ...



...



