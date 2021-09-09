ODM: Remain Vigilant and Prepared. Recheck your Disaster Supply Kit . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):—The 13-named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season Mindy, formed this week in the Gulf of Mexico, which indicates that the season continues as we move through the fourth month of the six-month hurricane season.

According to weather forecasters, the 13th named storm average formation date is October 25th, so for this season it is exceptional that it has already formed so early.

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire Chief/National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, said on Thursday that all residents and businesses need to remain ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38491-odm-remain-vigilant-and-prepared-recheck-your-disaster-supply-kit.html