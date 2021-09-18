ODM: Residents Advised to Closely Monitor Weather Reports this Weekend. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM) :---The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is calling on residents and the business community to closely monitor weather reports over the weekend due to the approach of a low-pressure system that could become a tropical depression. The system continues to show signs of organization.



According to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), the low-pressure system was located on Saturday over 600 miles east-southeast of Sint Maarten.



The weather system is expected to be near Sint Maarten on Monday and Tuesday.



