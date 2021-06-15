ODM: Second-named storm Bill forms. Is Your Disaster Kit Ready? | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):—The second-named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed on Monday evening off the U.S. coast of the state of North Carolina. Tropical Storm Bill on Tuesday with winds of 60 miles per hour, is forecast to dissipate on Wednesday.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be an active one according to the recent forecast.

Once again, this is a reminder to be prepared for the hurricane season and to make sure your Disaster Kit for the season is ready, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Tuesday.

The Disaster Kit should contain non-perishable food for ...



