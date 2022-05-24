ODM: Stage being set for Busy Hurricane Season. Time to Check/Restock Your Disaster Supply Kit. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- On Tuesday, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its forecast for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, predicting an above-normal season being caused by an ongoing La Nina and warmer-than-average the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea surface temperatures, setting the stage for a busy season ahead.



For the 2022 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six (6) to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three (3) to six (6) major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40473-odm-stage-being-set-for-busy-hurricane-season-time-to-check-restock-your-disaster-supply-kit.html