Office of Admissions and Expulsions will no longer be accepting any applications. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Immigration Department hereby informs the general public of the following, that as per December 10, 2021, through January 3, 2022, the office of Admissions and Expulsions will no longer be accepting any applications. However, the department will remain open for pick-ups of decisions.

For questions, please contact us: via email immigration@sintmaartengov.org or by phone: +17215430352 / 5430355

Thank you kindly in advance for your attention and understanding.

Wishing everyone a Safe Holiday Season!

The Management Team of the Immigration Department



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39205-minister-of-justice-reacts-to-court-ruling-in-connection-with-kpsm-class-of-2011.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39204-office-of-admissions-and-expulsions-will-no-longer-be-accepting-any-applications.html