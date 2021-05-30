Officers busy attending Leadership Training. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Over the last week, a squad of police officers continued training in leadership development.

The starting date of the course was in the week of April 12, 2021, with induction and the official opening of the training.

The Operational Leadership Caribbean program, with the duration of one year, is a joint effort of the Netherlands Police Academy and the police forces of Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curacao, and Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPSM, KPA, KPC, KPCN).

This course finds its basis in the training provided for by current Operational Experts and Specialists of the Netherlands Police Academy in the form



