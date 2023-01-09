Officers of KPSM in collaboration with Kmar arrested four (4) suspects for human smuggling. | SMN NEWS

:--- Detectives and personnel of the Kmar conducted an operation on Sunday evening, January 08, 2022, as part of an investigation in the sphere of human smuggling that has been ongoing for some time.

During this operation, police arrested 4 individuals bearing the initials J.L, C.G, C.G-A, and B.L.K who were engaged in coordinating the transportation of the victims by boat toward nearby islands.

Throughout this action, a combined total of 12 individuals and a toddler were brought in and turned over to immigration personnel.

The four suspects in question were all taken into custody



