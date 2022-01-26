Old Power Plant on Saba to be converted to Marine Research Station. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On January 17th, 2022, Mark Zagers, Managing Director of the Saba Electric Company (SEC), officially handed over the keys to Peter Johnson, President of the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), the new tenant of the old power plant at the Fort Bay harbor. Also present were the commissioner, Bruce Zagers, other SCF board members, resident researchers, and staff. After the handover, the group toured and inspected the newly renovated facility.

Due to climate change, overfishing, coastal development, and other stresses, coral reefs worldwide are drastically in decline and scientists are racing to save the “rainforest of the sea” from extinction. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39551-old-power-plant-on-saba-to-be-converted-to-marine-research-station.html