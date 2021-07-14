Olga Mussington-Service to Lead BPW Concordia SXM. | SMN NEWS

On Saturday, June 26th, 2021, BPW Concordia SXM held its first virtual installation ceremony, following the club officer elections on June 19th 2021. The event, which was officiated by Mrs. Dawn Williams Regional Coordinator for North America and the Caribbean, gathered members, friends, and family to witness the proceedings as the new electees pledged their commitment to their respective new leadership roles for the next biennial.

Installed officers were (in pictures above from left to right):

• President: Olga Mussington-Service, M.S.

• VP Membership: Kathia Magdeleine

• Secretary: Catherine Magdeleine

• Treasurer: Altagracia Emelinda Lake

BPW Concordia SXM is ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38078-olga-mussington-service-to-lead-bpw-concordia-sxm.html