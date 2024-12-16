Ombudsman attends ILO assembly & seminar in Iguaçu Brazil. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ombudsman of Sint Maarten, Ms. Gwendolien Mossel, recently participated in the 15th assembly and seminar of the Latin American Institute of Ombudsmen (ILO), held from December 4-6, 2024, in Iguaçu, Brazil. The conference focused on the theme "Ombudsmen’s and Public Offices: Conflicts, Challenges, and Contributions in Democracy," a topic both timely and significant. During her address, Ms. Mossel emphasized the crucial role ombudsmen play in upholding and advancing democratic principles. By tackling conflicts and navigating challenges, they act as essential partners in creating more just and equitable societies. Their efforts resolve individual grievances and reinforce the pillars of democracy by fostering transparency, accountability, and justice in public service.

The conference gathered delegates from various Latin American countries who shared valuable insights and strategies for addressing pressing challenges, including environmental concerns, climate change, elderly care, and health protection. These discussions highlighted the global nature of these issues and the need for collaborative solutions.

Marking a decade since the signing of the Cooperation Agreement between ILO and the Caribbean Ombudsman Association (CAROA) on August 15 in Cali, Colombia, an updated draft Memorandum of Understanding was recently presented by ILO Vice-President and former Ombudsman of Curaçao, Ms. Alba Martijn. This document underscores the ongoing significance of their partnership. The newly appointed CAROA board, which includes Ms. Mossel, recognizes the importance of these collaborations in addressing contemporary challenges and is committed to continuing its cooperation with the ILO.

Ms. Mossel’s involvement in the assembly reaffirms Sint Maarten's dedication to fostering international cooperation and dialogue among Ombudsman institutions worldwide. Her participation underscores a commitment to strengthening global networks and shared goals in promoting good governance and human rights.

