Ombudsman attends IOI Board of Directors meeting. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ombudsman of Sint Maarten, Ms. Gwendolien Mossel, recently attended the International Ombudsman Institute’s (IOI) Board of Directors meeting, which was held from May 10-12, 2022 in New York. Ms. Mossel was recently elected to the IOI Board in February of this year. The current Regional President of the Caribbean & Latin American Region is Ms. Nashieli Ramírez Hernández, President of the Human Rights Commission of Mexico City.

This was the first face-to-face Board of Directors meeting since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Attending the Board meeting afforded Ms. Mossel, the opportunity to directly liaise with ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40383-ombudsman-attends-ioi-board-of-directors-meeting.html